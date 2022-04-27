Desert Thunder Raceway Pushes Past Spring Storms

Press Release

Desert Thunder Raceway’s April feature race was IMCA Hobby Stocks. After a heavy downpour on Friday, the track was deemed unsafe, and the race was postponed to Saturday afternoon. Drivers raced in the afternoon and evening on Saturday, April 23.

Twelve Hobby Stock drivers competed for a $1,000 winning paycheck, sponsored by Piece Oil Company in Price, Utah. Drivers were required to race in both feature events to qualify for the prizes. Jason Duggins (33) of Farmington, New Mexico, took first place in both feature events and won the grand prize of $1,000.

“Mother nature made the race tough, and that wind was horrible on Friday. But, I usually do well in doubleheader races,” said Duggins, who won the Southern Region Championship for the past three consecutive years. “Everything else about the weekend was excellent. I had great competition and no mechanical issues and was able to win the big check.”

Duggins was born into a family of racers and has been racing for a total of 10 years, and consecutively for six. “My dad was very proficient in his racing program. He taught me ways to prepare to win,” he said. “I love the Hobby Stock division and am glad to see it growing in Utah.”

Saturday afternoon winners included: (99) Scott Gray, Vernal, Utah, IMCA Modified; (01H) Michael Hale, Salt Lake City, Utah, IMCA Stock Car; (MM5) Matt Ruf, Grand Junction, Colorado, IMCA Northern Sport Mod; (39) Larry Thomas, Price, Utah, IMCA 305 Modified; and (711) Payce Herrera, Price, Utah, IMCA Sport Compact.

Saturday night winners included: (37) Zac Stansfield, Price, Utah, IMCA Sport Stock; (72) Wyatt Howard, Price, Utah, IMCA Modified; (MM5) Matt Ruf, Grand Junction, Colorado, IMCA Northern Sport Mod; (39) Larry Thomas, Price, Utah, IMCA 305 Modified; (7) Mylee JoAnn Goldwich-Rhames, Cortez, Colorado, IMCA Sport Compact; and (97L) Jordan Lake, Emery, Utah, IMCA Dwarf Car.

On May 21 and 22, Desert Thunder will feature races between ASCS 360 Sprint Cars and POWRi 360 Sprint Cars, an uncommon event between two different sanctioning bodies. On June 24 and 25, the feature races will be IMCA 305 Modified. For more information, visit www.desertthunderfoundation.org.