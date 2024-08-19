Desert Wave Pool Supervisors Recognized by Price City

During the Price City Council meeting, which was hosted on Aug. 14, the first item on the agenda was the recognition of Tamara Gray and Kamra Davis, the Price City Desert Wave Pool Supervisors.

“We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Tamara Gray and Kamra Davis, who have dedicated themselves to teaching teenagers critical safety techniques,” stated Mayor Mike Kourianos.

He continued by stating that their commitment to sharing life-saving knowledge not only empowers the youth, but also ensures a safer future for everyone. The city thanked the duo for their unwavering dedication to making a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals.

Both Gray and Davis were presented with vases full of beautiful flowers, as well as framed certificates. They thanked the city for the recognition before saying that the recognition was really for the whole staff.