By Julie Johansen

During the month of May, Desertview Federal Credit Union contacted the Child Nutrition Department of the Emery County School District in regard to the outstanding school lunch debt for the district.

As the 2022-23 school year ended, along with some anonymous donors, Desertview Credit Union paid the unpaid balance of $1,176.11. School board member McKenzie Guymon facilitated the payment.

The Emery School District expressed its appreciation for this donation.