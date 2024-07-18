Despite Fire Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show Successful for 84th Year

By Julie Johansen

Though faced with many challenges following the fire at the Stock Show Barn in Ferron, the Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show (SEUJLS) was a success. The committee was grateful for the help and supplies from other shows around the state. Spanish Fork Livestock supplied all the panels for the sale ring, Delta Livestock provided the hog pens, and Carbon delivered several panels. Castle Dale City prepared the Blue Sage Arena and helped set up the facilities. Many neighbors and friends helped to have things ready in the two weeks from fire to show.

There were 639 animals entered in various classes and species. The total sales at the auction brought $150,000. Another great year despite all the adversities facing the committee.

The Grand Champion Lamb was exhibited by Jaxsten Thayn of Elmo, sold at $2,755. A Buyer’s Consortium was put together including the Cowboy Club, Castle Valley Supply, Jones Ace Hardware, Kay Electric, Landon’s Diesel, Olsen Farms, SEUJLS, Huntington Parts City, Emery Telcom, IFA of Price, JN Auto, Cody Jensen, Delco Northwest, Thayn Custom Leather, Western Ridge Concrete, Deseret View Credit Union, Best Tech Auto and Savage Services. Many of these buyers also bid on different species, making the show successful. The Reserve Champion Lamb exhibited by Wyatt Mangelson of Payson sold for $1,000.

The Grand Champion Steer exhibited by Allie McKee from Lapoint sold for $14,600. The Reserve Champion Steer was exhibited by Aiken Daxton of Cedar City and sold for $5,030. Grand Champion Hog by Dayten Worwood from Ferron sold for $5,030, Reserve Champion Hog belonging to Jake Eyre sold for $1,105. The Grand Champion Market Goat was exhibited by CJ Lindsay form Venice and sold for $2,232.50, while the Reserve Champion Goat owned by Baylor William of Salem sold $2,635.