Determined Carbon Drill Prepares for RMI and Regionals

The Carbon High School drill team is set to compete at the Rocky Mountain Invitational this weekend at Alta High School. They began the season competing at the Premiere Drill invitational at Utah Valley University, where they placed sixth overall as a team.

Lanie Anderson received first place in Drill Down and Landrie Anderson finished in third place.

Their next event was the Bountiful Invitational at Bountiful High School, where they placed fourth overall as a team. Lanie Anderson received second place in Drill Down, Landrie Anderson finished in third place and Camryn Frandsen finished in fifth place.

After they compete at the Rocky Mountain Invitational, they will prepare for the region competition, which will be held at Delta High School on Jan. 18. “To prepare for the region competition, we are working hard at perfecting our three state qualifying routines, Military, Dance and Show,” said Assistant Coach Korrin Olson.

She continued, “We have had judges come to help with our routines and we are taking their critiques and recommendations to make our routines even better. We are going into region with determination!”