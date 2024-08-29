DevPipeline Expands to the Carbon County

On Monday, August 19, DevPipline held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their expansion into the Carbon Corridor.

DevPipline prides themselves on their ability to bridge the gap between companies and software through education.

“Lifting people, careers, and communities. We believe in the transformative power of education and opportunity. We are dedicated to changing lives, one learner at a time,” their website states.

DevPipeline hopes to aid local businesses in the development of the software needed for their business, as well as improving their existing software.

DevPipline offers a 15-week apprenticeship or, those who are interested in learning more about software developments or want to improve their skills, can visit https://www.devpipeline.com/devpipeline-learning-programs.

Businesses who are interested in what DevPipline has to offer are encouraged to visit https://www.devpipeline.com/software-solutions