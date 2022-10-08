Diabetic Cooking Classes Coming in November

USU Eastern Extension and the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) are partnering to bring the community a diabetic cooking class. This is for those that have Type II Diabetes.

Those that are interested in the class are encouraged to bring a friend or loved one and learn how to manage diabetes symptoms while discovering new cooking techniques. These techniques are said to help create tasty and diabetes-friendly meals.

There are four classes that will take place on Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Classes will be in the USU Extension Classroom, located at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1700, in Price.

Those that attend will be treated to lunch, a free diabetic cookbook, door prizes and swag. Registration is available on Eventbrite, or attendees may call the USU Extension office at (435) 636-3233 to register. The cost for the classes is $5.