Diana Verlene Colette Litster left the world surrounded by her family who love her dearly at home on November 25, 2020. Diana was born on July 23, 1950 in Price, Utah to LaNelda Rae Brown Colette and Frank Edward Colette. From the moment she was born she brought joy and light to all who knew her.

Diana spent the majority of her youth in Carlsbad, New Mexico but moved her Senior year with her family to Maryland, then to Ohio and Indiana, where she attended Indiana State. Diana was a beautiful young woman with many suitors but because of her deep faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she did not feel like she had met the love of her life yet. While she was at ISU, her parents moved back to Carbon County, Utah and both of them saw Doug Litster in different Road Shows. They made sure Diana met Doug while she was visiting them during her Winter Break. The rest is history. She didn’t go back to ISU and they were married for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on February 26, 1972.

Diana and Doug had 6 children and made a life together filled with love, sports and service in Wellington, Utah. As the last of their children were almost grown, they moved to Salt Lake County and added a beloved niece to the family. Diana was a very faithful Latter-day Saint who served in several leadership callings. Diana was a tremendous mother who set high standards and guided her children to be successful in life, but most importantly to love each other and to serve others. She taught that your siblings are your best friends, and her children have and will always live their lives with that core belief, which we know she would consider as one of her greatest accomplishments. Diana spent her career working for the State of Utah, first in Price at Four Corners Mental Health, then in Salt Lake County for Vocational Rehabilitation. She loved her work because she loved helping others live their best lives. Her 13 grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was a great example and friend to everyone she met. She was always smart, kind, loving and beautiful. She will truly and deeply be missed.

Preceded in death by her father, mother and older infant brother. Douglas’ parents, Kenneth Litster and Anita Bettino Litster, brother-in-law Ritchie Hibbert, and nephew Anthony Drake Jensen. Survived by her husband, Douglas L. Litster, children Colette, Deek (Stay C), Rory (Katrina), Kortni, Dusty (Megan), Tanna (Trevor), and Rebecca. Deek’s children: Kenya (Easton), Kai, Tage, Tash, and Quincy. Rory’s children: MarDee (Eric), Kinzey, and Kaeley. Dusty’s children: Reagan, McKinley, Staley, and Detmer. Tanna’s child: Loralai. Siblings Debbie Hibbert, Perry Colette (Jackie), and Tab Colette (Cynthia). Douglas’ siblings Kevin Litster (Shery), Robin Jensen (Gary), Tami Johnson (Kris), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews she adored.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road in Sandy, Utah.

A private funeral service for family members will be held the following day, Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Mountain Point 4th Ward, 498 Hollow Creek Road in Draper beginning at Noon. A viewing will be held prior to the service beginning at 10AM. Friends and family may virtually attend the services which will be live streamed. A link for the streaming will be posted prior to the services.

Masks and social distancing will be required for services. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.