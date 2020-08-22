Did You Ever Wish You Were a Superhero?

By Michael Bryant

If you were ever a kid, then you probably had dreams or wishes to be a superhero. As we get older, we realize that having superpowers to save the world is not a possibility we can rely on. However, all is not lost for your superhero dreams. You can be a superhero in a small way for individuals in your own community.

So, what is the secret to gaining your superpowers? Completing the 2020 United States Census! Yes, this sounds strange; however, Census data is used to help fund education, public transportation, Medicare and Medicaid, nutrition assistance programs, libraries, community centers, school meal programs, parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities.

The amount of money that comes to a community from many federal programs is determined by Census population counts. It is estimated that Utah receives approximately $1,860 per year per person for the aforementioned programs and services.

Now, let’s get back to the superhero part of our story. To keep his identity private, we’ll use his secret identity name of Bob. Bob is a gentleman who had several injuries that resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. However, this did not stop Bob from living a meaningful life.

Bob was in a care center for four years prior to his super move of transitioning back into the community. He utilized a Utah program called the New Choice Waiver Program to transition back into the community. The program allows Bob to pay personal attendants to provide for his well being and personal care.

The cost for services that Bob utilizes is about $1,000 per month. This is a huge cost savings compared to the price of care for a long-term care facility of approximately $7,400 per month. These savings, coupled with the enjoyment of his own place to live and his own surroundings, are huge.

Without the New Choice Waiver Program, Bob would have a very different story to tell. This is just another example of how an individual had superheros help him in Southeast Utah. The U.S. Census is responsible for the data that identifies funding for the New Choice Waiver Program.

Be a superhero! Please take 5-10 minutes to go online at https://2020census.gov/ or call on your phone (844) 330-2020 for English speaking and (844) 468-2020 for Spanish speaking and complete the 2020 Census. After all – YOU MATTER! BE COUNTED!