ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

On Friday, Whitehorse came to town to face the Panthers. Unfortunately for the home team, it was a tough night in the office.

Pinnacle struggled to find its rhythm on offense while the Raiders found success on the other end. When it was all said and done, Whitehorse left with a 58-13 win.

Pinnacle (3-16, 0-6) will wrap up the regular season at Green River (6-16, 3-4) on Tuesday before returning home to face Monticello (3-14, 1-5) on Friday.