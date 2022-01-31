Difficult Stretch Continues

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers had two tough road games last week, which started in Moab. Grand took early control of the game and went up 36-6 at the half. Pinnacle never could recover and lost 57-14.

Heather Kerr scored a team-high seven points, but shooting was not a strong point for the Panthers. They converted just five of 35 attempts from the field (14%).

A similar story occurred on Friday when the Panthers visited Monument Valley. The Lady Cougars raced out to a 34-6 lead and never looked back. Pinnacle played a competitive second half, but the damage had been done. Monument Valley won the game 52-21.

Up next, Pinnacle (4-12, 0-3) will host Monticello (1-12, 1-3) on Tuesday and Monument Valley (9-2, 4-0) on Friday.