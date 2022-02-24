Dingell Act Implementation Progresses

The San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council hosted two public meetings in an online format on Feb. 16 and 17. Agenda topics included San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Updates, backcountry airstrips and Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC). Also covered was the Dingell Act Resource Management Plan Amendments planning process and scoping themes.

“We continue to examine the vast amount of recreational experiences the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area offers,” Lance Porter, Green River District Manager, previously stated. “And we ask for public input on how we can best manage this incredible resource.”

Presentations began with Blake Baker speaking on the Buckhorn Draw improvements. Work completed includes 3,000 feet of fencing and three new fee tubes. Site identification signs have also been ordered. The next steps include installation of the signs as well as completing access road improvements.

Next, Blake gave a brief update on the Swinging Bridge completed improvements. Five 12’x12′ shade structures were installed as well as one 16’x16′ shade structure. The improvements also included several tons of gravel at each site. Post and pole fences next to the Swinging Bridge were repaired and equestrian campground fencing was also installed.

Next up, the Temple Mountain Town site and South Temple Wash improvements were highlighted. To date, 22 picnic tables have been installed as well as fee tubes. Another 700 feet of fence was replaced and two 16’x16′ shade structures were put in place. Plans also include campsite delineation, improving the access road and installation of new kiosks.

Baker continued with proposed developments at the Wedge, such as four campgrounds, seven group sites and two day-use parking areas.

From here, Jaydon Mead began his presentation, first speaking about the Bureau of Land Management Price Field Office RMP decisions. Airstrips that are inside the recreation area include Hidden Splendor, Cliff Dweller Flat, McKay Flat and Sage Brush Bench.

Airstrips that are near the recreation area are Cedar Mountain, Mexican Mountain and Temple Mountain. Mead discussed each of the airstrips, their BLM travel plan status, the status listed by the state of Utah, the apparent use level, apparent maintenance descriptions, the BLM ROW or lease, and various notes.

The focus then turned to the Areas of Critical Environmental Concern review. It was explained that a potential ACEC may be contained within or overlap a congressional designation, provided that the ACEC designation is necessary to protect a resource or value. ACECs that were highlighted were Hidden Splendor, Lucky Strike Mine, Temple Mountain, Black Dragon, Wild Horse Canyon, Muddy Creek, the San Rafael Canyon and the I-70 ACEC.

The meetings were open to public input following these presentations. The amount of time for an individual’s oral comments were possibly limited depending on the number of people that wished to comment.