Dino Baseball Has a Tough Inning in Loss

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Nephi for a region game with the Wasps. It was the first meeting of the two teams this year.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Juab’s bats came alive and would not quit, as they put up nine runs in the inning. The Dinos couldn’t seem to get the bats going against the future BYU commit and Juab pitcher, Austin Park. Carbon would record only one hit in the matchup by Maizen Prichard.

In the end, the Dinos would fall, 10-0 in five innings. They boys look to shake it off and get their heads focused for the next game, where they will be facing the Wasps again on Friday in Price.