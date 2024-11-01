Dino Boys Finish Third at State XC

The Carbon Dinos boys’ cross country team competed at the state championship held at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Representing the Dinos was Dallin Humes, Michael Weber, Samuel Wilson, Bradley Sweeney, Evan Criddle, Tyler Morris and Spencer Butler.

The boys have had a great season, bringing home the Region Championship, as well as second place at the Divisionals. They also finished first at the Carbon Invitational, second at the Moab Invitational, fifth at the Sanpete Classic and Juab invitational and a top ten finish at the UIAAA. The team ran well once again, with their five top runners finishing in the top 25 of the event with 103 competitors.

Spencer Butler led the Dinos, finishing the race with a fantastic time of 16:35.1, placing in the ninth overall position. Following was four Dinos one after the other with Tyler Morris (22, 17:05.6), Evan Criddle (23, 17:05.7), Bradley Sweeney (24, 17:09.9) and Samuel Wilson (25, 17:13.6).

Coach Telisse Martak stated, “the boys had a great day for the cards we were dealt. Spencer Butler ran his fastest time of the season and placed in the top 10. Tyler Morris, a first year runner to the XC team, had a remarkable race and finished second on the team for the boys. The #2-5 ran a 13 second spread. We had a very successful season with a region title as well as other big race performances.”

She continued with gratitude for her team by saying, “I am so proud of these boys and how much work they put in over the summer and how successful they were during the season. The boys team really came together and became a stronger unit throughout the course of the season. This year in 3A the competition was one of the toughest I have seen in years. This group of boys ran with all heart on Wednesday and they left it all on the course. The outcome might not have been what they wanted but they can’t give state all the focus, they had a very successful season. We will return four of the top seven and have the depth in the JV to come back with a vengeance next year.”

She finished with, “The season highlight was definitely beating Canyon View at region. We might have lit a fire under them letting them know Carbon boys could beat the defending 3A champs. Hold your head high boys! You ran tough all year long!”

The final standings were Canyon View winning the state championship with 72 points. Grantsville (84), Carbon (103), Ogden (113), Morgan (138), Manti (147), Union (166), Richfield (172), Ben Lomond (246), Emery (274), Summit Academy (277), Judge Memorial (298) and North Sanpete (307) followed.

The team pushed one another throughout the season, making them one of the strongest in the 3A classification. They worked extremely hard, practicing and running on the daily and have done well this season, making their community very proud.