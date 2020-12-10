Dino Defense Too Stout for Hawks *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos’ home opener occurred on Tuesday night against the North Sanpete Hawks. Carbon struggled to find an offensive groove early, but its defense suffocated any chance the Lady Hawks had of leaving victorious. The tenacious group was impressive, making simple things, such as passing, a tedious task for the Hawks.

The Lady Dinos recorded an incredible 30 steals and had 38 deflections on the night. Makenna Blanc led the way with 10 deflections while freshman center Madi Orth had a team-high seven steals to go along with her nine points and eight rebounds.

This one was never close as Carbon opened it up in the second quarter, outscoring North Sanpete 17-0. The Lady Dinos dominated the Lady Hawks 54-8. Blanc and Sydney Orth each had 10 points while eight other Dinos got on the scoreboard. Janzie Jensen facilitated the offense with five assists in addition to her nine points.

Carbon (4-0) will have perhaps its toughest game of the young season on Friday night against Desert Hills (2-0). That game will be in Price, but will be played at the USU Eastern BDAC.