Dino Dynamics Dazzle at Spring Show

The Dino Dynamics drill team welcomed friends, family, fellow students and more to the Carbon High School (CHS) gymnasium on Wednesday evening for their spring show.

Annually, the spring show is hosted to showcase all that the team has learned throughout the year, while also acting as a way to commemorate the graduating seniors before they depart. The girls were presented and the dancing began.

During the show, the Dino Dynamics presented a number of different routines that they cultivated throughout the year. In between their performances, the Dynamics welcomed other dance groups and the CHS cheerleaders to perform as well.

Members of the 2022-23 CHS drill team are Kortnie Jennings, Paige Scovill, Kalley Ellis, Quincy Henrie, Emma Anderson, Hannah Knott, Hailey Mortensen, Maddie Christensen, Jaylynn Johnson, Annika Monson, Raechel Edwards, Mcklain Lowe, Landrie and Lanie Anderson, Megan Roberts, Melody Crippen, Bryton Blake and RyLee Atwood.

When asked what their favorite part of being on the Dino Dynamics team is, answers such as bonding, learning the dances, competitions and performances, representing Carbon High, and more were given.