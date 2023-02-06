Dino Dynamics Make Final Cut

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The state drill competition occurred last week on the campus of Utah Valley University. A total of 13 teams were divided into four pods with the top two from each pod advancing to the final day.

Carbon was part of Pod 1 with Canyon View, Grantsville and Crimson Cliffs. The Dino Dynamics performed their hearts out and made the cut to advance to the final day. Carbon continued to display their talents on Friday, but ultimately did not reach the top five.

Emery, on the other hand, was part of Pod 3 with Juab, South Summit and North Sanpete. Unfortunately for the Spardettes, Pod 3 provided stiff competition. Juab and South Summit won the pod and ended up taking second and third, respectively, in the state.

Canyon View ended up on top as state champions. The Falcons were followed by Juab, South Summit, Juan Diego and Union, in that order.