Dino Dynamics Named to Academic All-State 3A Team

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) recently announced that four Carbon High School students on the Dino Dynamics drill team were named to the Academic All-State 3A Team. These drill team members include Chloe Monson, Danni Blanton, Madisen Justesen and Rylie Frandsen.

For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the award as a way to recognize students that have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. These students are selected for this award based on their academic proficiency and athletic ability.

Congrats to the students on their hard work both on and off the dance floor!