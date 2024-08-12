Dino Football Welcomes Coach Rushton

The Carbon High School football team will have a new head coach this year. Coach Bradon Rushton will be taking over the Dino squad. Rushton grew up in North Eastern Wyoming, where he participated in football, wrestling and track. He graduated from Newcastle High School and enjoys hiking, horseback riding and working out.

He coached at Payson High School for years and one year at Southern Virginia University, where he coached the receivers. At Payson High, Coach Rushton led the corners, coached the running backs and was the JV defensive coordinator.

Asking about his coaching philosophy and promoting a positive environment for his athletes, he responded, “my coaching philosophy is ‘good things happen when you work hard’. In life, there will always be obstacles, but when you put in the work great things happen. Attitude reflects leadership. If I have a positive attitude the team is more likely to share that same attitude.”

He was then asked about how he will motivate the team and what they will have to work on to be competitive this year.

“Helping them to see the vision of success that is possible both on and off the field. ​Working as a team. Football is the ultimate team game. Not any one player can win or lose the game,” the coach shared. “It takes a team of 11 people working in unison to achieve the goal.”

What are you goals and expectations as a first-year coach of the Carbon Dinos? “​We want to make football fun to play. Winning and losing aside these moments will last forever with the players. Creating a positive experience is more likely to build buy-in from the athletes.”

Finishing up the interview, Coach Rushton was asked what morals and values he will be teaching his team.

“​Hard work. Nothing worth having was ever achieved without working hard. Positive attitude. In life not everything goes according to plan but if you can stay focused and keep a positive attitude you can get through the difficult times to achieve great success.”