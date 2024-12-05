Dino Girls Struggle Against Juab *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon girls wrestling team hosted their first match of the season against the tough Juab Wasps on Wednesday night. Yo’sea Romo would start things off for her squad in the 140 weight-class. She finished her opponent by fall, earning six points for the Lady Dinos.

Rickelle Collins followed with a win by fall in the 170 class, Bringing the total score to 12-12. Madison Arroyo would get the win by forfeit in the next class, as Carbon gained the lead. This was followed by six straight wins for the Wasps, as they took back the lead over Carbon, 42-18.

Lizzy Provost would end things on a positive not for the Carbon team, getting a win by fall in the 235 class. The final score of the dual ended with the Wasps winning, 42-24.

In the extra matches, Farrah Parker won her match via fall against her opponent. The Lady Dinos will now prepare for a tournament over the weekend in Salem at the Skyhawk Showdown. A three-way dual against ALA and North Sanpete will follow in Price on Dec. 11.