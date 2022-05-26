Dino Graduates Highlighted at Year-End Assembly

The Carbon High School end-of-year awards assembly was hosted on May 18. Each year, this assembly takes place to highlight the school’s graduates on their accomplishments and the scholarships awarded to them.
There were a handful of higher education institutions that awarded scholarships to CHS students this year, with an outstanding total of $1,936,939.46 in scholarship funds.
The awarding began with Stephanie Cha, who presented the Teacher Memorial scholarships to Ally Robertson, Jaycee Willes and Alyssa Ellis. Zack Barnett then acted as a representative for Jones & DeMille Engineering to present a scholarship to Ajay Thayn. Emily Parry received the Intermountain Power Project scholarship from Jim Hill.
Price Kiwanis is well-known in the area for benefitting local children. This year, Melissa Swenson presented the organization’s scholarships to seven students, including Ajay Thayn, Maycee Fivecoat, Mekayla Recla, Lee Larsen, Paisley Houskeeper, Shontae Herrera and Mighty Ametsikor.
Beth Butler presented the Emery Telcom scholarship next, which was given to students in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. For Carbon County, Jerra Gravley, Kaylie Basso, Shontae Herrera and Alyssa Ellis were awarded.
The Ethan Winter Memorial scholarship, presented by Troy Winter, went to Brittany Huff and Jackson Griffeth. The Hardy Klapakis scholarship was awarded to Jace Rutherford while the S. Gale and Verna L. Chapman scholarship went to Jerra Gravley. There were a number of other scholarships awarded, including scholarships from Utah State University and other local universities.
The CTE Pathway senior students were also honored during the assembly. The full list of completers can be found below:
2022 CTE Pathway Completers:
Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources
- Riley Callahan – Natural Resource Science
- Taie Day – Natural Resource Science
- Derick Ehler – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Maycee Fivecoat – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Rylie Frandsen – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Jerra Gravley – Food Science, Dietetics & Nutrition
- Samantha Jensen – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Wesley King – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Brady Moosman – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Ehrinn Polito – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Jace Rutherford – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Anna Tabone- Food Science, Dietetics & Nutrition
- Jadyn Wadley – Animal & Veterinary Science
- Whitney Warren – Animal & Veterinary Science
Architecture & Construction
- Zachary Chappell – Architecture Design CAD
- Kyler Frisbie – Architecture Design CAD
- Zachary Howell – Architecture Design CAD
- Ajay Thayn – Architecture Design CAD
Arts, Audio/Visual Technology & Communications
- Maycee Fivecoat – Broadcasting/TV Broadcasting
- Shaylan Morrison – Broadcasting & Digital Media
- Ally Robertson – Fashion Apparel & Textiles
Business, Finance & Marketing
- Rylar Barker – Marketing
- Ashton Brinkley – Accounting & Finance, Marketing
- Rosemary Carrillo Aviles – Marketing
- James Castro – Marketing
- Eric Chavez – Business Administration
- Nicholas Clark – Marketing
- Tommy Dalpaiz – Accounting & Finance
- Kyzer Dotson – Business Administration
- Austin Escoto – Marketing
- Jordan Fossat – Business Administration, Marketing
- Kyler Frisbie – Business Administration
- Floyd Gourley – Business Administration
- Braxton Henrie – Business Administration
- Bradley Krauss-Finger – Marketing
- Joey Leautaud – Accounting & Finance, Business Administration
- Logan Odendahl – Marketing
- Carter Powell – Business Administration, Marketing
- Jace Rutherford – Accounting & Finance, Business Administration, Marketing
- Lainee Tamllos – Business Administration
Computer Science & Information Technology
- Ashton Brinkley – Programming & Software Development
- Austin Escoto – Information Technology Systems
- Nathan Hobbs – Information Technology Systems
- Brittany Huff – Information Technology Systems
- Joey Leautaud – Information Technology Systems
- Kyler Maynes – Information Technology Systems, Programming & Software Development
- Alex Miller – Programming & Software Development
- Dallen O’Neil – Information Technology Systems
- William Oliveto – Programming & Software Development
- Kriss Spatholt – Information Technology Systems, Programming & Software Development
- Kathleen Winder – Information Technology Systems
Engineering & Technology
- Kyzer Dotson – Mechanical CAD
- Jeremiah Ison – Mechanical CAD
- Ajay Thayn – Mechanical CAD
Health Science
- Tymber Bennett – Health Science
- Mykella Bradley – Health Science
- Gianna Bruno – Health Science
- Sydnie Callahan – Health Science
- Zachary Chappell – Health Science
- Eminie Elliott – Health Science
- Kaliana Gates – Health Science
- Paisley Houskeeper – Health Science
- Madison Justesen – Health Science
- Lee Larsen – Health Science
- Jaylan Leautaud – Health Science
- Chloe Monson – Health Science
- Logan Odendahl – Health Science
- Gabriela Olivas – Health Science
- Sydney Orth – Health Science
- Maddix Whiteside – Health Science
- Raygann Wright – Health Science
Hospitality & Tourism
- Rosemary Carrillo Aviles – Hospitality & Tourism
- Aziah Chavez – Hospitality & Tourism
- Alyssa Elli – Culinary Arts
- Mikell Furner – Culinary Arts
- Anthony Hathaway – Hospitality & Tourism
- Shontae Herrera – Hospitality & Tourism
- Ashley Powell – Hospitality & Tourism
- Carter Powell – Hospitality & Tourism
- Kaydance Scovill – Culinary Arts
Human Services
- Ka’auna Harrison – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology
- Myah Barr – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology
- Rylie Frandsen – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology
- Cheyenne Hester – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology
- Mollie Horsley – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology
- Samantha Jensen – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology
- Atlee Madrid – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology
Manufacturing
- Derick Ehler – Welding
- Noah Feik – Welding
- Hunter Gleave – Welding
- Lee Larsen – Welding
- Douglas Larsen II – Welding
- Jonathan Lenzi – Welding
- Carson Mathews – Welding
- Hayden Moon – Welding
- Cannon Parker – Welding
- Carson Shepherd – Welding
- Beau Vea – Welding
Transportation, Distribution & Logistics
- Derick Ehler – Auto Mechanics & Repairs
- Noah Feik – Auto Mechanics & Repairs
- Davyn Madrigal – Auto Mechanics & Repairs
- Cannon Parker – Auto Mechanics & Repairs
- Mason Perea – Auto Mechanics & Repairs
- Michael Prichard – Auto Mechanics & Repairs
There were 112 Pathways completed by CHS graduating seniors. Congratulations to the Class of 2022!