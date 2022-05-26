Dino Graduates Highlighted at Year-End Assembly

The Carbon High School end-of-year awards assembly was hosted on May 18. Each year, this assembly takes place to highlight the school’s graduates on their accomplishments and the scholarships awarded to them.

There were a handful of higher education institutions that awarded scholarships to CHS students this year, with an outstanding total of $1,936,939.46 in scholarship funds.

The awarding began with Stephanie Cha, who presented the Teacher Memorial scholarships to Ally Robertson, Jaycee Willes and Alyssa Ellis. Zack Barnett then acted as a representative for Jones & DeMille Engineering to present a scholarship to Ajay Thayn. Emily Parry received the Intermountain Power Project scholarship from Jim Hill.

Price Kiwanis is well-known in the area for benefitting local children. This year, Melissa Swenson presented the organization’s scholarships to seven students, including Ajay Thayn, Maycee Fivecoat, Mekayla Recla, Lee Larsen, Paisley Houskeeper, Shontae Herrera and Mighty Ametsikor.

Beth Butler presented the Emery Telcom scholarship next, which was given to students in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. For Carbon County, Jerra Gravley, Kaylie Basso, Shontae Herrera and Alyssa Ellis were awarded.

The Ethan Winter Memorial scholarship, presented by Troy Winter, went to Brittany Huff and Jackson Griffeth. The Hardy Klapakis scholarship was awarded to Jace Rutherford while the S. Gale and Verna L. Chapman scholarship went to Jerra Gravley. There were a number of other scholarships awarded, including scholarships from Utah State University and other local universities.

The CTE Pathway senior students were also honored during the assembly. The full list of completers can be found below:

2022 CTE Pathway Completers:

Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources

Riley Callahan – Natural Resource Science

Taie Day – Natural Resource Science

Derick Ehler – Animal & Veterinary Science

Maycee Fivecoat – Animal & Veterinary Science

Rylie Frandsen – Animal & Veterinary Science

Jerra Gravley – Food Science, Dietetics & Nutrition

Samantha Jensen – Animal & Veterinary Science

Wesley King – Animal & Veterinary Science

Brady Moosman – Animal & Veterinary Science

Ehrinn Polito – Animal & Veterinary Science

Jace Rutherford – Animal & Veterinary Science

Anna Tabone- Food Science, Dietetics & Nutrition

Jadyn Wadley – Animal & Veterinary Science

Whitney Warren – Animal & Veterinary Science

Architecture & Construction

Zachary Chappell – Architecture Design CAD

Kyler Frisbie – Architecture Design CAD

Zachary Howell – Architecture Design CAD

Ajay Thayn – Architecture Design CAD

Arts, Audio/Visual Technology & Communications

Maycee Fivecoat – Broadcasting/TV Broadcasting

Shaylan Morrison – Broadcasting & Digital Media

Ally Robertson – Fashion Apparel & Textiles

Business, Finance & Marketing

Rylar Barker – Marketing

Ashton Brinkley – Accounting & Finance, Marketing

Rosemary Carrillo Aviles – Marketing

James Castro – Marketing

Eric Chavez – Business Administration

Nicholas Clark – Marketing

Tommy Dalpaiz – Accounting & Finance

Kyzer Dotson – Business Administration

Austin Escoto – Marketing

Jordan Fossat – Business Administration, Marketing

Kyler Frisbie – Business Administration

Floyd Gourley – Business Administration

Braxton Henrie – Business Administration

Bradley Krauss-Finger – Marketing

Joey Leautaud – Accounting & Finance, Business Administration

Logan Odendahl – Marketing

Carter Powell – Business Administration, Marketing

Jace Rutherford – Accounting & Finance, Business Administration, Marketing

Lainee Tamllos – Business Administration

Computer Science & Information Technology

Ashton Brinkley – Programming & Software Development

Austin Escoto – Information Technology Systems

Nathan Hobbs – Information Technology Systems

Brittany Huff – Information Technology Systems

Joey Leautaud – Information Technology Systems

Kyler Maynes – Information Technology Systems, Programming & Software Development

Alex Miller – Programming & Software Development

Dallen O’Neil – Information Technology Systems

William Oliveto – Programming & Software Development

Kriss Spatholt – Information Technology Systems, Programming & Software Development

Kathleen Winder – Information Technology Systems

Engineering & Technology

Kyzer Dotson – Mechanical CAD

Jeremiah Ison – Mechanical CAD

Ajay Thayn – Mechanical CAD

Health Science

Tymber Bennett – Health Science

Mykella Bradley – Health Science

Gianna Bruno – Health Science

Sydnie Callahan – Health Science

Zachary Chappell – Health Science

Eminie Elliott – Health Science

Kaliana Gates – Health Science

Paisley Houskeeper – Health Science

Madison Justesen – Health Science

Lee Larsen – Health Science

Jaylan Leautaud – Health Science

Chloe Monson – Health Science

Logan Odendahl – Health Science

Gabriela Olivas – Health Science

Sydney Orth – Health Science

Maddix Whiteside – Health Science

Raygann Wright – Health Science

Hospitality & Tourism

Rosemary Carrillo Aviles – Hospitality & Tourism

Aziah Chavez – Hospitality & Tourism

Alyssa Elli – Culinary Arts

Mikell Furner – Culinary Arts

Anthony Hathaway – Hospitality & Tourism

Shontae Herrera – Hospitality & Tourism

Ashley Powell – Hospitality & Tourism

Carter Powell – Hospitality & Tourism

Kaydance Scovill – Culinary Arts

Human Services

Ka’auna Harrison – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology

Myah Barr – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology

Rylie Frandsen – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology

Cheyenne Hester – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology

Mollie Horsley – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology

Samantha Jensen – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology

Atlee Madrid – Personal Care Services: Cosmetology

Manufacturing

Derick Ehler – Welding

Noah Feik – Welding

Hunter Gleave – Welding

Lee Larsen – Welding

Douglas Larsen II – Welding

Jonathan Lenzi – Welding

Carson Mathews – Welding

Hayden Moon – Welding

Cannon Parker – Welding

Carson Shepherd – Welding

Beau Vea – Welding

Transportation, Distribution & Logistics

Derick Ehler – Auto Mechanics & Repairs

Noah Feik – Auto Mechanics & Repairs

Davyn Madrigal – Auto Mechanics & Repairs

Cannon Parker – Auto Mechanics & Repairs

Mason Perea – Auto Mechanics & Repairs

Michael Prichard – Auto Mechanics & Repairs

There were 112 Pathways completed by CHS graduating seniors. Congratulations to the Class of 2022!