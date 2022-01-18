Dino Grapplers Compete at North Sevier Invitational

MenuMenu

wss039-1.jpg

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Over the weekend, the Dinos traveled to Salina to take part in the North Sevier Invitational.

Jared Bryson and Spencer Harker each received a first round bye in 106 before Bryson advanced to the quarterfinals by a pin. Harker, on the other hand, needed to win in overtime and did so by sudden victory 18-15. After reaching the quarterfinals, each Dino was defeated.

Then, in 138, Ashtun Guymon won his first match as well. While many others participated in the tournament, no other Dinos recorded a victory.

Up next, Carbon will head to Tintic for a duel on Tuesday.

