Dino Offense Stalls in Loss to Wasps

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Juab Wasps for their final home game of the regular season on Friday. Carbon was also celebrating Senior Night, where athletes from the cheer, drill and football teams were honored on the field.

Juab would come out ready to play their physical style of football, putting up 28 points in the first quarter, holding Carbon scoreless going into the second quarter. The Dinos would get on the board in the second quarter, as Luke Brady had a couple 42-yard field goals for the Dinos.

The half came to an end with the score of 41-6, in favor of the Wasps. The Dinos defense came alive in the second half with multiple forced turnovers and some hard-nosed play. They held Juab to seven points in the second half. Ending the game with a score of 48-6, giving Juab their fifth win of the season and handing the Dinos their fifth straight loss.

Carbon will have a chance to get a region win on Friday, as they travel to Cedar City to face the Canyon View Falcons. The Falcons sit at 4-5 on the season, coming off of three straight losses.

After the game, the state tournament brackets will be formed, as Carbon will play in the first round on Oct. 25. Out of the 12 teams in the 3A RPI, Morgan and Richfield sit atop, with both teams holding onto undefeated records.