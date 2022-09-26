Dino Pride on Display During Homecoming Week *Photo Gallery*

There was no shortage of Dino pride in Carbon County throughout the week of Sept. 19-24 as Carbon High School (CHS) homecoming week was celebrated.

The celebration was spotlighted in a myriad of ways, including games, events, a parade and more. The fun began on Sept. 19 with a drive-in movie that started at 8 p.m. that evening. On Tuesday, a carnival was hosted in the lower parking lot at the school from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday featured a bingo night in the Grand Canyon of the high school at 5 p.m., while Thursday played host to the annual powderpuff football game. Through traditionally hosted on the school’s football field, stormy weather had it moved indoors to the new gym.

Friday was a plethora of fun, with a pep rally and parade on Price’s Main Street, featuring many schools, businesses, CHS students and staff, and more. The celebration continued with tailgating before the big game and the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. that evening, where the Dinos faced off against Richfield.

The weekend didn’t mean the end of homecoming week as a dance was hosted on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Each day throughout the week, the Dinos were encouraged to also participate in dress up days. Themes included monochromatic, “Wednesdays, We Wear Pink” and barbecue dads and soccer moms.