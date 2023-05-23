Dino Ridge Nelson Deemed Region 12 MVP

Ridge Nelson, a Carbon High senior, was voted as Region 12’s Most Valuable Player. He capped off his high school campaign with an impressive 2023 season.

Nelson had a .494 batting average through 26 games this season. He led the team with 43 hits this year, recording 10 doubles and six home runs. Nelson also led the team with 15 stolen bases to go along with a .563 on base percentage. Additionally, he topped the 3A classification with 45 RBIs.

The MVP title is voted on by coaches within the division. These coaches also vote on All-Region selections, which saw many other Dinos being recognized.

Fellow senior Wyatt Falk earned a selection as well after his impressive season at the plate. He led the state with nine wins pitching and was fourth in the state with 90 strikeouts. Offensively, he helped lead the 3A classification with 35 RBIs. Falk also had a no-hitter and a one-hitter during the state playoffs.

Chet Anderson was another steady presence for the Dinos as he earned an All-Region selection. He finished the season with a .430 batting average with 22 RBIs. Anderson scored a team-high 41 runs for the Dinos to go along with 13 stolen bases.

Colton Lowe also earned the recognition after his 26 games for the Dinos this season. He hit .360 on the season, recording 26 runs and 22 RBIs. Lowe was an offensive powerhouse with four home runs, nine doubles and four triples on the season.

Finally, Peyton Molinar was selected for the All-Region recognition. In 26 games for the Dinos, he averaged a .328 batting average with his 20 hits. Molinar recorded 14 RBIs for Carbon with an on-base percentage of .494.

The Dinos weren’t done there, however. The team had five players receive All-Region Second Team selection, including Maizen Prichard, Quade Henrie, Camden Wilson, Stockton Kennedy and Michael Vigil.