Dino Singles Save the Day

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Delta welcomed the Lady Dinos. Lindsey Snow came through for Carbon in first singles with a 6-1, 6-3 win while Lizzy Blackburn dominated in second singles 6-1, 6-1. In third singles, Nicole Swasey won the first set 6-0 and then held off Delta’s Mikaila Hansen in the second set 7-5 for the match victory.

Kaydance Scoville and Ana Maria Olivas were defeated 1-6, 3-6 in first doubles. Rhiannon Haslam and Hannah Ludington could not find victory in second doubles and fell 5-7, 4-6. Carbon won the match however, 3-2.

The Lady Dinos will host a tough Richfield team on Thursday.