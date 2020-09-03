MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Dino Singles Save the Day

Dino Singles Save the Day

ma52.jpg

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Delta welcomed the Lady Dinos. Lindsey Snow came through for Carbon in first singles with a 6-1, 6-3 win while Lizzy Blackburn dominated in second singles 6-1, 6-1. In third singles, Nicole Swasey won the first set 6-0 and then held off Delta’s Mikaila Hansen in the second set 7-5 for the match victory.

Kaydance Scoville and Ana Maria Olivas were defeated 1-6, 3-6 in first doubles. Rhiannon Haslam and Hannah Ludington could not find victory in second doubles and fell 5-7, 4-6. Carbon won the match however, 3-2.

The Lady Dinos will host a tough Richfield team on Thursday.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X