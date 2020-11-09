Dino Swim’s Strong Start

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon swim traveled to compete with North Sanpete and South Sevier on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos made a statement to start the meet when the A and C 200 medley relay teams took first and second, respectively, in the opening event. Those two teams then came in the same order in the 200 free. The A relay team was not finished and also took first in the 400 free.

Carbon grabbed the top four spots in the 200 free with Tyrca Jaramillo in first, Nicole Swasey in second, Alyssa Chamberlain in third and Ada Bradford in fourth. Jaramillo and Swasey also went one and two in the 500 free. Chamberlain came in first in the 100 back with Jennacie Jeffery in second.

It was all Carbon in the girls’ 50 free as the Lady Dinos filled the top 15 spots. Thalyn Lyman came in first, Haylie Powell came in second and Sofia Crompton came in third. They accomplished the same feat in the 100 free, but Powell took first this time with Lyman in second and Logan Odendahl in third. Later, Odendahl took the 100 breast with her first-place finish followed by Ellie Hanson in second and Taylor Secor in third.

The Lady Dinos won their first meet of the season 150-66 over North Sanpete.

The boys made some noise in the 200 free when Gabe Ibanez took first and Camden Chamberlain took second. Ibanez also ended on top in the 100 fly while Camden Chamberlain grabbed second in the 100 back.

Spencer Tullis came in second in the 50 free and 100 free while Nathan Engar came in third in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free. The boys’ 200 free and 400 free relay teams also topped the podium in first place in their respective events.

Carbon came in second to North Sanpete, 117-79, while South Sevier mustered 36 points.