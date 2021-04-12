Dino Tennis is Heating Up

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Thursday was full of tennis matches as teams from all over the region gathered for a pre-regional event. The Dinos had four matches in the day, facing San Juan, Richfield, South Sevier and Gunnison.

Preston Condie went 2-2 in first singles, but both losses were in tiebreaker sets. In second singles, Jack Livingston went 3-1, including a couple of 4-0 sweeps.

The rest of the team was on their ‘A’ game. Leonard Livingston went a perfect 4-0 in third singles as did Derrick Jorgensen and Alex Callahan in first doubles and Camden Chamberlain and Zach Gregersen in second doubles. The strong effort pushed the Dinos to four wins over their region opponents, completing victories over San Juan (5-0), Richfield (3-2), South Sevier (4-1) and Gunnison (5-0).

The team then faced Manti on Friday and showed no signs of slowing down. Condie won 6-2, 6-1 in first singles. Then, in second singles, Jack Livingston only lost one game to take the match 6-0, 6-1. Leonard completed his perfect week, taking his fifth straight contest, 6-0, 6-2 in third singles. The Templars controlled the two doubles teams, but it was not enough as the Dinos topped Manti 3-2.

Carbon will look to extend its win streak against San Juan on Tuesday in Blanding. The Dinos will then travel to Maesar Prep on Wednesday before hosting Grand on Thursday.