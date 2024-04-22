Dino Tennis Plays Well at Vernal Tournament

Carbon’s tennis team traveled to Vernal to compete in the Uintah Tournament over the weekend. It started out on Friday, as the Dinos played the Morgan Trojans in a one-set match.

Memphis Howell received the player of the match for the Dinos. He won his singles set, 8-4, scoring an overall team point for Carbon. Nicolas Bryner also won his match with a score of 8-6. Rounding out the singles winners was Cameron Jones, defeating his opponent, 8-5. In double, Josiah Trostle and Judson Varner claimed the win with a close final score of 9-8 (10-8).

Next up was the San Juan Broncos for the second match of the day. The Dinos would sweep the match with San Juan in a dominant victory.

Josiah Trostle earned the player of the match with his win in doubles with partner Judson Varner. They defeated their opponents with an 8-0 victory. Sylvian Gurule and James Tullis also won their doubles match with a score of 8-0. In the singles matches, Memphis Howell (8-0), Cameron Jones (8-1) and Carter Abbott (8-0) would all be victorious in their set, giving Carbon the win 5-0.

For the final match on Friday, the hometown Uintah team was next. The tough squad has been having a very good year, losing only a few matches this season thus far. They would get the win over the Dinos in a 5-0 match score.

Starting off the Saturday matches was against the Union Cougars. In singles, Nicholas Bryner received player of the match witch his hard-fought victory and a final score of 8-6. Cameron Jones would also get a single win with a score of 8-6 as well.

Onto the doubles, Josiah Trostle and Judson Varner defeated their opponents with a score of 8-3. The Dinos would get the overall team win, 3-2.

The Delta Rabbits were next up for the Dinos. The familiar region opponent would only get one win over Carbon, as the Dinos would get another team win, 4-1. Cameron Jones was the player of the match, defeating his opponent with a score of 8-1. Memphis Howell also had a win in single with the same, 8-1 score. Nicholas Bryner finished out the singles matches with a dominant 8-0 victory. Josiah Trostle and Judson Varner once again would prove to be a solid duo, winning their match in a tough 9-7 battle.

For the final match of the tournament, Carbon faced the South Sevier Rams in a close overall match. Varner was names player of the match in his win in doubles with partner Trostle. They won the match with a score of 9-7, in another tough match for the duo. Nicholas Bryner would receive the other win in single for the Dinos. Bryner won his opponent with a score of 8-4. They Dinos would fall to the Rams with a score of 3-2.

Carbon would finish the tournament with four wins and two losses, as they prepare for the region 12 tournament that is in a couple weeks, located in Mount Pleasant. Before that, they get back to region play with Richfield on Tuesday on the road. After that is two home matches to finish out the regular season.