Dino Volleyball Competes at Invitational

The Dino volleyball team traveled to compete in the North Sanpete Invitational over the weekend. The boys started the tournament off well with a win over Freedom Prep Academy, with the set sweep of 2-0.

In the first set, the Dinos would get the win 25-19. In the second set, it was much closer, as the final ended in a close 26-25 battle.

Evan Lancaster had a solid showing in the match with nine digs, five assists, four kills, an ace and a block. Charles Tima finished the match with six kills, five digs, an ace and a block. Alexis Bueno had four assists for his team with two kills, two aces and seven digs. Carter Warburton was solid with six digs in the match.

Next up was the Salt Lake Academy Griffins, where the match went to three sets as both teams would get a win over each other by the same number of points. In the final set, the Griffins would best the Dinos, 15-12, in a close battle once again.

Bueno ended the match with five aces, 10 assists and seven digs from the senior. Lancaster finished with five kills, three blocks, seven digs and six assists in the match.

For the final match on Friday, the Dinos face the hometown North Sanpete Hawks, who have become a familiar foe in their region. They would win the match in two sets over Carbon, with a close 27-25 score in the second set.

Colby Haycock finished with four blocks, Charles Tima had eight digs, Connor Warburton finished with six digs and Alexis Bueno had five assists in the match. On to day number two, the Dinos would see the Wasatch Academy Tigers for their first game. Carbon dominated all three sets, holding the Tigers under twenty in every set.

Lancaster was big on the assists, with 10 in the match, along with five kills, four aces, three blocks and eight digs. Bueno finished the match with six assists, three digs and three aces. Tima ended the match with an impressive eight aces, six kills, two digs, two assists and a block. Zeke Willson and Connor Gleave had a solid defensive showing with five blocks each.

For the final match of the tournament, the were set to face the American Heritage Patriots. All three sets were close, within four points in every one. Unfortunately, it was the Patriots who were on top in each.

Willson was big again on the defensive side, with six blocks, four kills and four aces. Lancaster had another 10-assist match, with five kills, three blocks, four digs and an ace. Bueno finished with nine digs, seven assists and four aces for a solid weekend for the Senior. Jack Hedin finished the match with seven kills and three blocks.

The boys had a solid showing at the tournament in their inaugural year and will be looking to close out the regular season with some more wins as they face Judge Memorial on Tuesday at home, then travel to face Juan Diego in Draper on Thursday.