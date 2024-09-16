Dino Volleyball Falls to Number One Ranked Canyon View

The Carbon Dino volleyball team traveled to Cedar City on Sept. 12 for a region match against the number one ranked team in 3A. Canyon View is having a great season going 16-2, with an undefeated 5-0 record in region. Their only two losses come from a couple 6A schools in the Syracuse Titans and the Copper Hills Grizzlies. Both losses were in the fifth set of the match.

Carbon went into the match ranked in the middle of the pack in 3A. The Lady Dinos put up a good fight during the match, with a close loss in set one, 25-21. Then falling in the next two sets, 25-17 and 25-16. Carbon falls to 2-3 in region play, as they will prepare to face the Manti Templars on Tuesday.

Manti also has a 2-3 region record, as they are coming off of a win over Delta in the fifth set.