Dino Wrestling Falls to Rabbits

The Dinos wrestling squad hit the road for day two of back-to-back duals after defeating Duchesne on Tuesday. They were now set to wrestle the Delta Rabbits, who were just coming off of a dual win over Emery.

Andrew Kifer would start things off for the Dinos, earning six points for his team from a win by fall over his opponent in the 190-weight class. In the next match, JJ Ruden earned six in the 215 class, winning his opponent by pin as well. Jantz Greenhaulgh had a great technical showing in the 106 class, bringing four points to his team by winning via major decision (14-5).

Ashdyn Densley was back on the mat, getting a win by fall for the Dinos, earning six points in the 113 class. Gage Lefler was next up in the 120 class, getting the win over his opponent by decision (10-7). Finishing out the last match was Riker O’hearon, who went the rounds with his opponent winning by decision (6-3).

Carbon would finish with 28 accumulated team points, falling to the Delta Rabbits, who scored 45 on the night. The boys will now set the sights on the Panguitch tournament over the weekend, followed by a road dual with Cedar Valley on Dec. 11.