Dino XC Girls Finish Sixth at Southwest Nike Nationals

The Carbon High School cross country team qualified for the Nike Nationals held in Mesa Arizona. The Nationals were split into eight different meets and the Dinos were set to compete in the Southwest division. Team from Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado came together on November 22-23 for the event.

Carbon competed in the “small schools” classification, with 19 teams competing. The race had 258 competitors on a 5K course. McKenzie Fredrickson, Alexa Jones, Kaylee Pitcher, Brettlee Kennedy, Aly Bryner, Josie Yates and Rozlyn Stowe represented their school.

The girls all had great times in the event, with new personal bests, helping the team finish in the sixth overall position of the 19 teams. Stowe placed number one overall with an amazing time of 17:36, adding another fantastic accomplishment to her accolades. Yates finished at 26 overall, ending with a great time of 19:21. Aly Bryner also had a great time of 20:57.

All the girls will be returning next season, looking to go back-to-back with another state championship, as well as moving up at the Nike Nationals next year. The team has had an amazing season, making their school, peers, family and community very proud of all their hard work and achievements.