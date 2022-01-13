Dinos and Spartans Compete at Region Cheer

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Over the weekend, both Carbon and Emery traveled to compete in the regional cheer competition. Both squads performed well and qualified for state in a number of routines.

The Dinos took first in each of their categories, including Songleading/Pom and Co-Ed Show No Tumbling. Emery, on the other hand, did not win any events, but took second in three different routines. Those comprised of Sideline Timeout/Dance, Sideline/Timeout Freestyle and Co-ed Show.

Full results from the region competition can be found here.