Dinos and Spartans Impress at the Carbon XC Invitational *Photo Gallery*

A number of cross country teams from around the state gathered at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course on Wednesday for the 2024 Carbon Invitational. The teams in attendance were Carbon, Emery, Pinnacle, Uintah, Manti, Tooele, Richfield, Grand County, North Sanpete, Juab, Delta, Whitehorse, Telos and Payson.

Carbon had a fantastic showing on their home turf, getting the first place team wins in Boys Varsity, Girls Varsity and Boys Junior Varsity. Emery would claim the second place plaque for Girls Varsity.

Beginning in the Boys Varsity 3 Mile event, the Dinos would finish their entire team in the top 20 out of the 73 competitors. Spencer Butler led the way, finishing fourth overall with a time of 16:06.9. Evan Criddle finished in eighth, touching the finish line in 16:30.5. Michael Weber barely missed the top ten, finishing at 11, in 16:39.5.

Following was Matthew Stromness (CHS, 16:47.1) at 13, Bradley Sweeney (CHS, 16:48.3) at 14, Dallin Humes (CHS, 16:51.4) at 15, Tyler Morris (CHS, 16:55.1) at 17, Dillan Larsen (EHS, 16:56.8) at 19, Zander Robinson (EHS, 17:56.7) at 37, Jacob Erickson (EHS, 17:57.6) at 38, Daxton Larsen (EHS, 18:06.8) at 40, Hayden Christiansen (EHS, 18:21.4) at 43 and Jamison Christiansen (EHS, 18:57.3) at 52.

The Dinos placed first overall with 50 points. Following teams were Uintah (56), Manti (85), Richfield (101), Tooele (148), Payson (173), Emery (177), Grand (210), North Sanpete (211) and Delta (239).

In the Girls Varsity event, the top five runners, were from Emery and Carbon counties. Addy Guymon claimed first place in the event with a time of 17:31.1. Rozlyn Stowe finished in second place with a time of 17:45.5. Gentry Christiansen crossed the finish line in the third spot, with a time of 18:17.1. Addie Hurst landed in the fourth position, with a time of 19:04.9. Josie Yates rounded out the top five, with a time of 19:11.5.

Following was Aly Bryner (CHS, 20:32.2) at 12, Brettlee Kennedy (CHS, 21:05.5) at 16, Kaylee Pitcher (CHS, 21:23.6) at 21, Carlie Hurst (EHS, 22:30.3) at 33, Hannah Farley (EHS, 23.01.9) at 43, Alexa Jones (CHS, 23:11.5) at 46, McKenzie Fredrickson (CHS, 23:17.9) at 48, Kallee Lake (EHS, 23:54.3) and Hallie Frandsen (EHS, 25:22.4).

The Lady Dinos would get the first place team win with a score of 53, followed by Emery (78), Grand (79), Richfield (85), Uintah (114), North Sanpete (141, Tooele (166), Manti (172) and. Payson (177).

Moving on to the Boys Junior Varsity event with 132 competitors, Carbon would place 10 runners in the top 20, six of them being the one through six positions, making a perfect score for the Dinos. Samuel Wilson led the way, crossing the finish line first with a time of 17:14.9. Seth Jenson was next, placing second in a time of 17:31.2. Spencer Pitcher grabbed the third place position with a time of 17:55.8. Bracken Hanson finished fourth with a time of 18:05.3 and Josiah Trostle rounded out the top five with a time of 18:16.3.

Tanner Harker finished in sixth with a time of 18:23.1. Emery’s Jaden Jensen led the way for his team, finishing at the eight spot with a time of 18:36.4. Tyke Criddle rounded out the top 10, with a time of 18:43.5.

Following was Jared Bryson (CHS, 18:46.5) at 12, Benjamin Farley (EHS, 18:55.2) at 14, Landon Braun (EHS, 19:01.3) at 15, Carter Jenson (CHS, 19:07.8) at 16, Carter Abbott (CHS, 19:12.3) at 18, Collin Bishop (CHS, 19:48.4), Traxton Jewkes (CHS, 20:19.7), Porter Stilson (EHS, 20:24.1) MJ Rushton (CHS, 20:31.6), Aleihs Hayes (Pinnacle, 21:07.0) and Luke Jensen (EHS, 21:28.3) finishing in the top 50% of the event.

In the Girls Junior Varsity event, Emery’s Alivia Daley finished first place overall with a time of 20:36.4. Her teammate Hadley Meccariello finished in sixth with a time of 24:38.9. They were followed by Brielle Hatch (CHS, 26.17.1) at 18, Kiley Bishoff (CHS, 27:27.5), Heather Kerr (Pinnacle, 34:08.6), Aleece Ricketts (Pinnacle, 35:04.5), Luz Ruelas (Pinnacle, 37:42.4) and Kyleigh Pitts (39:50.7).

Next up, the teams will compete in Moab at the Moab Golf Course on Sept. 25.