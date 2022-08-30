Dinos and Spartans Meet at Dixie Flyers Tourney

ETV News stock photo

Both Carbon and Emery traveled south for the Dixie Flyers tournament over the weekend. It was a good opportunity for the young teams to gain experience and spend even more time on the court. While the games did not go the way either side would have liked, there were valuable lessons learned.

Carbon defeated Monticello (2-0) on Friday before falling to Kanab (2-0) and Panguitch (2-0). The Spartans, on the other hand, played Payson and Dixie really tough before losing to each 2-1. They then lost to Valley 2-0 before beating San Juan 3-0.

The rivals finished off the tournament by meeting each other on the court. The first set was extremely competitive as Carbon nudged ahead 25-23. The Dinos continued their momentum with little problems in the second set for the 25-14 win. In the third, the teams once more traded points. Emery tried to get back in the match, but Carbon slammed the door with the 25-23 win to sweep the Spartans.

Up next, the Lady Spartans (4-6) will welcome in South Summit (2-1) on Wednesday while the Lady Dinos (4-3) will head to North Summit (2-1) on Thursday.