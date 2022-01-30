Dinos and Spartans Race at Regionals

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Region 12 swim meet arrived on Thursday as the corresponding teams met in Richfield. It was sure to be an interesting event as Carbon and Emery have traded off region wins over the past several years. With newcomer Canyon View in the mix though, the competition was truly wide open.

The Lady Dinos dominated the 50 free with Alyssa Chamberlain, Thalyn Lyman and Tyrca Jaramillo taking first, second and third, respectively. Chamberlain also finished second in the 100 free with Sydney Carter (EHS) in third. Carter and Ada Bradford (CHS) finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 free.

Cambrie Jensen (EHS) took first in the 100 back with Bradford in second. In addition, Aubrey Guymon (EHS) ended in second with Jensen in third in the 200 IM. Guymon later took second in the 100 fly with Katelyn Bower (CHS) in third. In the 500 free, Ellie Hanson earned second. Jaramillo was not finished as she ended in second in the 100 breast with Carley Young (EHS) in third.

The Lady Dinos took first in the 200 and 400 free relays, edging out Emery, who took second in both events. When it was all said and done, the Lady Dinos were named Region 12 Champions with 462 points. Emery came in second with 401.5 points.

On the boys’ side, Camden Chamberlain (CHS) took second in the 200 and 500 free as did fellow Dino Gabe Ibanez in the 100 fly and 200 IM. Boyd Bradford finished in third in the 500 free.

Canyon View took home the title on the boys’ side with 469 points. Carbon finished second with 318 points with Emery in fifth with 219 points.

The teams will now prepare for state, which will take place on Feb. 11-12 at Brigham Young University.