Dinos and Spartans Struggle in Moab

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Moab was the latest host for the Region 12 golf teams. Both Carbon and Emery were looking to rebound after rough outings the previous week, but were unable to bounce back.

Richfield took first with a 346 team score with Grand close behind with 349 points. Carbon (357) came in third, South Sevier (376) in fourth and Emery (378) in fifth. Even with difficult consecutive outings, Carbon remains in second in the region this year.

Dino Bode Salas tied for first individually with a 79 round. Branden Scovill and Daron Garner each ended with 92 strokes while Kyler Clark came in at 94. Trevin Wakefield again led the Spartans with 84 strokes. He was followed by Tryven Guymon (88), Carter Huntington (102) and Devan Guymon (104).

Next, the teams will head to Millsite on Thursday.