Dinos and Spartans Unite in Track Meet *Photo Gallery*

For the second straight night, Carbon and Emery met on the basketball court, this time featuring the boys.

It was clear from the beginning that Emery wanted to get out in front of Carbon and create fast break opportunities. Carbon welcomed that style of play and beat Emery at its own game in the first half. Up 8-7, the Dinos ripped off a 15-2 run to lead 23-9 by the end of the first quarter. They kept their pace in the following period and opened up their advantage to 21, 43-22, at half.

The Spartans hung with the Dinos in the final two periods, but the damage had already been done. Carbon came into the Spartan Center and earned the victory, 66-48.

Again, the Dinos spread the ball well with a number of scorers. Preston Condie led the field with 16, followed by Merrick Morgan with 12 and Rylan Hart scored 10 off the bench. Noah Bradford added nine points off his three three-pointers in the first half and Keenon Hatch finished with seven.

Jaxton Madsen was the lone Spartan to reach double figures with his 10 points while Riggs Griffin had eight points and Quintin Sorensen and Treven Brazier logged six points apiece.

Up next, the Dinos and Spartans will square off against tough region foes next week. Carbon (9-3, 2-0) will have a home match-up on Wednesday night against San Juan (8-4) before heading to Moab on Friday to play Grand (10-0). Emery (2-8, 0-2) with play those same two teams in reverse order, both on the road. All games in Moab will be streamed live on ETV Channel 6, while Carbon’s home game will be on Channel 10. Those three games will also be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Dusty Butler