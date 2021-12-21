Dinos at Warrior Classic

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon took part in a double-elimination tournament last weekend at the Warrior Classic.

Only two wrestlers won their opening match, including Colin Fausett (145) and Ian Kranendonk (152). Each of those wrestlers were out after their next two matches, however.

Conversely, Trevor Jones (113), Ashtun Guymon (132), Jonathan Jewkes (182) each made it to the consolation round 3 before dropping out of the tournament.

The Dinos will take a short holiday break until they head to Ben Lomond on Dec. 30.