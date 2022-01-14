Dinos’ Balanced Attack

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos tipped off their region schedule in Moab on Wednesday night. Tied at 14 apiece in the second quarter, Carbon ripped off an 8-0 run to take control and eventually went into halftime up 29-22.

Coming out of the break, Carbon immediately went on another 7-0 run to increase its advantage to 14. The Dinos handled the Red Devils’ late push and went on to win, 67-52.

Four different Dinos reached double figures in the the contest, including Chet Anderson with 16 points, Jordan Fossatt with 14 points, Rylan Hart with 12 points and Jackson Griffeth with 11 points. Hart was certainly excited to return to the court. In just his second game back, he led the Dinos with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

If Carbon can continue the group attack, it will make life hard on defenses. The Dinos (5-7, 1-0) will get another crack at it on Friday night against Canyon View (3-11, 0-0).