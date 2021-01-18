Dinos Battle Eagles *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Duchesne met on the mat on Friday night in a close dual.

The Dinos fell behind early, 28-6, and things looked bleak. Duchesne and Carbon then traded pins to make it 34-12. An Eagle forfeit brought Carbon closer as the Dinos started to battle back.

Carbon then got two more pins and another forfeit to lead 36-34. In the final match, Carbon could not hold on and was pinned to lose the dual 40-36.

The Dinos will host South Sevier on Tuesday night in Price. The dual will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.