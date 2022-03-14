Dinos Battle in St. George

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Over the weekend, Carbon traveled south to St. George to compete in a tournament. First up for Carbon was the Cedar Reds on Friday. In a tight contest, the Reds came out on top 1-0.

The Dinos were back on the pitch later that evening to face American Leadership Academy. Tied at one after the break, Carbon went on a rampage with five goals for a big 6-2 victory.

On Saturday, Carbon took on Hurricane. Jackson Griffeth found Miguel Ordonez, who put the ball in the back of the net for the Dinos. The Tigers also scored in the first half, making it 1-1 at the break.

In the second period, Griffeth again connected with Ordonez for his second goal of the match. Hurricane also found its second strike, forcing extra time. Unfortunately, the Dinos did not have enough left in the tank after the long weekend and the Tigers found their third goal to take the contest 3-2.

Carbon (1-3) will head to Richfield (1-2) on Tuesday and then Emery (2-2) on Friday. Friday’s game will be played under the lights at 7 p.m.