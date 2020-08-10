Dinos Begin Season with Traditional Blue and White Game *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

The traditional Blue and White game played by the Carbon Dinos football team each year is the annual marker of the beginning of the season. Not ready to be deterred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was once again played on Friday evening. This game is played solely by the Dinos, who face off against themselves and test their skills for the season.

Carbon’s football season begins in earnest on Friday, Aug. 14 when the team welcomes American Leadership Academy to Price. They will then travel the following week to take on Cottonwood.