Dinos Blitz ‘Cats

ETV News Stock Photo

Carbon headed to Richfield on Tuesday afternoon to play the Wildcats. Beverly Lancaster had another incredible game, scoring two goals while adding two assists. As a unit, the Dinos were effective and jumped out to a 4-2 lead by the break.

That was all the room that they would need as they knocked off Richfield by the same score. Allie Smith scored once and tallied an assist while Shalyce Rahaula recorded the other assist.

The Dinos (9-4-1, 4-1) will next play Emery (4-9, 2-3) in Castle Dale on Tuesday.