Dinos Blitz Spartans *Photo Gallery*

The first meeting between Carbon and Emery was a tightly-contested battle. That was not the case on Thursday afternoon when the teams came together for the second time in Price.

The Lady Dinos scored early and often on senior night and headed into the break with a 6-0 lead. Carbon found the back of the next two more times in the second half to send the Spartans packing, 8-0.

Kinley Cowdell led the Dino attack with a hat trick. Amiah Timothy scored twice and logged two assists while Molly Banks scored once with three assists. The final two scorers were Beverly Lancaster and Brittany Huff with one goal apiece. In the net, Emma Flemmet was 2-2 in save opportunities and produced a clean sheet for the Dinos.

Carbon (10-4, 5-2) will wrap up its season on Tuesday at home against Grand (4-6, 1-6). On the other hand, Emery’s (3-14, 1-7) regular season has concluded. The Spartans will now await their seeding in the state playoffs.