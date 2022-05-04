Dinos Bounce Back Against Union

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon returned to form on Tuesday when Union came to town. The Dinos put together quality at-bats and had a lot of traffic on the bases. The scoring began in the second inning when Brielle Sandoval hit a two-RBI single.

The Dinos would tally another run an inning later on Gia Bruno’s double to left. Carbon really opened up the game in the fourth with three additional runs off of four hits and a walk. Reese Ardohain doubled in the inning while Mollie Horsley and Gabrielle Vasquez each singled home a run. It was all capped off with Makayla Scovill’s RBI double. Union attempted a comeback late, but Carbon held on for the 9-3 win.

At the dish, Scovill finished a perfect 4-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Meanwhile, Bruno went 2-3 with a double, Ardohain went 2-4 with a double, Sandoval went 2-4 with two RBIs and Vasquez went 2-4 with a double. Tenley Madsen picked up the win in the circle. She pitched the entire game and give up three runs, two earned, on eight hits and six walks. She also struck out seven batters.

The season finale represents a huge game as Canyon View (12-11, 5-2) and Carbon (19-5, 5-2) will battle it out for the Region 12 Title on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Carbon’s seniors will also be honored, so be sure to catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.