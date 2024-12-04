Dinos Boys Basketball Team Delivers Thanksgiving Meals

A big thank you was given to the members of the Carbon High School (CHS) boys basketball team, as well as other volunteers and organizations, for coming together and helping deliver full Thanksgiving meals to 50 families in the area.

This took place on Saturday, Nov. 23, and was brought to the area courtesy of Thanksgiving Heroes, a nonprofit organization that is based out of Salt Lake City. Thanksgiving Heroes organizes, collects funding, purchases, packs and then assists in delivering thousands of meals to Utahns and those in other states across the U.S. each Thanksgiving holiday.

Hayley Atwood was given the privilege of orchestrating the process locally and stated that she is blown away every single year by those that show up to help.

“It’s not just about delivering food. It’s about showing up on someone’s porch to let them know their community loves them,” Atwood shared. “And not only do the recipients benefit, but every person who helps deliver even a single box benefits when they see the joy they’re bringing to someone’s life.”

Atwood reflected on a conversation she had with one of the basketball players, who stated that during a delivery, the recipient began to try and speak about how grateful she was for receiving the food. The CHS player said that it was a “pretty neat” experience.

Atwood also stated that many of the boys, and members from other organizations, came back after delivering the meals and asked to do more.

“I’m so proud of them and grateful they were able to have a taste of what doing good in your community feels like,” she concluded.