Dinos Bring High Energy in Home Opener *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos hosted their first home game of the season as the South Summit Wildcats made the trip down on Friday night. The game quickly started off with a great pace on both sides, where energy and emotion filled the gymnasium.

The first quarter would end with the Dinos in the lead, 18-16. Moving to the second quarter, the Wildcats found some rhythm and played aggressive defense. Carbon would put up 10 more in the quarter, to the Wildcats 21, ending the half with South Summit in the lead at 37-28.

The Wildcats put up 21 more in the third quarter, extending their lead to 14, going into the final quarter. The Carbon boys fought hard and played well, but could not overcome the deficient already inflicted by the Wildcats, ending the game at 75-60.

Kyler Orth led the scoring for the Dinos offense with 15 points, followed by Logan Bennett, putting up 13. Cannon Mortensen had nine in the contest, with Carter Warburton and Evan Lancaster ending the night with five each.

Carbon falls to 0-2, early in the season as they will have some time to regroup during the holiday break. Their next game will be against the South Sevier Rams on Dec. 4.