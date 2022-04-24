Dinos Bring Out Brooms

Carbon and Emery wrapped up their series on Thursday afternoon in Price. Sophomore Turner Stoker started on the mound for Emery, but had a hard time settling in. He gave up five runs, three earned, in two innings before being chased out of the game.

Ryker Jensen then came in, but he did not have his best stuff. The Dinos took full advantage and totaled 15 runs off of 10 hits and six Spartan errors. Carbon would win 15-3 in five innings to sweep the season series over its rivals.

Colton Lowe hit a triple while Chet Andersen, James Castro and Keaton Rich all doubled in the afternoon. Lowe and Anderson each tallied three RBIs while Rich and Wyatt Falk added two ribbies apiece. For Emery, Jensen and Trevin Wakefield were the only two to record multiple hits while Oakley Alton, Easton Neilson and Mason Stilson each recorded one RBI.

The Dinos (12-7, 7-1) will open a three-game series with Richfield (8-13, 3-5) next week. Tuesday’s doubleheader will start at 2 p.m. and be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. Emery (11-10, 6-6) will have a week off until it plays Union (7-11) on May 3.